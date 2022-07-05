Molly Rattigan to coordinate the city of Napa's response to climate change

For the first time, the city of Napa is dedicating staff members to take on climate change.

The Napa City Council recognized climate change as a priority area for the city earlier this year, and passed a climate emergency resolution that notes swift action is needed to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. So, with the 2022-23 budget taking effect July 1, two staff members have been assigned to handle the climate challenge at the city level, at a cost of $203,300.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Molly Rattigan, who was hired about a year ago to coordinate the city’s response to homelessness, is now also taking the lead on housing, legislative advocacy and climate change. As such, she’s been promoted from the assistant to the city manager to a deputy city manager position.

Her efforts will be supported by a new, yet-to-be-hired analyst who will be almost entirely focused on the city’s climate change response. However, given the city’s current hiring difficulties, it could take months before someone is hired for that role, Rattigan said.

City Manager Steve Potter said the areas in which Rattigan in now in charge are becoming increasingly prominent over the years. They’re also highly complex, he said, and cross over many different city departments.

Given that, an employee in charge of coordinating the response to those issues needs to be able to understand how they operate within the various governmental systems at a high level, Potter said. They also need to be up to date on how other government entities — including the state and federal governments — are responding to those crises as well.

“You really need to have somebody who is keeping up on what the current stuff is,” Potter said. “It’s like, the most recent change in how the state’s going to fund homelessness — If you’re not up to speed on it, you can fall a year or two behind rather quickly.”

Potter acknowledged that handling these top priorities is a significant responsibility. But Rattigan has been willing to take on the challenges and has a great deal of relevant experience, he said.

“Molly has, in a lot of ways, a tremendous amount of untapped potential that we are tapping into,” Potter said. “Along with that, Molly is willing to take on the added responsibility that comes along with these positions.”

Before coming to the city, Rattigan previously worked for Napa County for 16 years. About 14 of those years were in the county executive’s office, she said, and she rotated around to work in a variety of different areas — public works, planning, legislative affairs, homeless services and criminal justice — while there.

Rattigan said governmental departments, from the federal level on down, have a tendency of falling into silos. She said she sees her task as, in a sense, breaking down those silo walls by bringing departments together and involving outside stakeholders. Pulling that off, she said, strengthens the systems that go into responding to the issues.

Rattigan added that when she was hired to coordinate the city’s homelessness response last year, there wasn’t an internal coordinated effort. City departments had responded to homelessness and worked with partner agencies for years, but didn’t communicate much internally at the city level.

Napa County grand jury wants more action on climate change The Napa County grand jury wants the county and its cities to do more to tackle climate change.

Thus, her approach was to coordinate that response and bring together all the various efforts that had been going on. And she and Potter believe a similar approach could be effective in tackling climate change as well.

“As you start to get processes and systems in place, and collaborations in place, you’re building out your programs,” Rattigan said. “When the next priority comes up, you’re looking at using a similar model or process to do that. So I see that’s sort of been Steve’s vision, from what I understood — that we utilize the resources that we have in the most effective way and get things working.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213 or ebooth@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.