Christmas dinner by Molly's Angels

A guest at Molly's Angels holiday party in 2014 unpacks an angel statue she won in the raffle.

 Register file photo

Molly’s Angels is hosting its annual holiday luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Napa's newly renovated Senior Activity Center.

The first 200 low-income seniors to RSVP will be treated to a turkey lunch catered by Suppertime Catering. Thirty volunteers from local Starbucks locations will be on hand to help serve attendees. Napa Councilmembers Liz Alessio, Mary Luros and Doris Gentry have been invited.

The luncheon will be from noon to 3 p.m. at 1500 Jefferson St. To make a reservation, call 707-224-8885.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.