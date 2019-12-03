Molly’s Angels is hosting its annual holiday luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Napa's newly renovated Senior Activity Center.
The first 200 low-income seniors to RSVP will be treated to a turkey lunch catered by Suppertime Catering. Thirty volunteers from local Starbucks locations will be on hand to help serve attendees. Napa Councilmembers Liz Alessio, Mary Luros and Doris Gentry have been invited.
The luncheon will be from noon to 3 p.m. at 1500 Jefferson St. To make a reservation, call 707-224-8885.