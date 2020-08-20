Mondavi Fire briefly prompts evacuation warnings west of Highway 29

A fire in the lower hills of the Mayacamas Mountains Thursday afternoon temporarily prompted evacuation warnings for portions of Napa County west of Highway 29 before it was contained at five acres.

The fire began mid-day Thursday, according to scanner reports, and by 3 p.m. had grown to 2-3 acres, CalFire spokesperson Will Powers confirmed. The fire was “such a new incident” that no additional information was currently available, Powers said.

Smoke for a period of time was visible from Highway 29. It drifted over the western hills behind Robert Mondavi Winery, prompting the name Mondavi Fire, and pockmarked the photos of tourists at the famous Napa Valley sign.

Evacuation warnings covering a swatch of land west of Highway 29 between Rutherford and Oakville lasted less than an hour Thursday.

Airborne resources that helped contain the Mondavi fire were released to fight other fires raging in Napa County as part of the LNU Lightning Complex fires, according to scanner reports. The LNU Complex had burned a collective 131,000 acres as of Thursday morning.

County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea cited the response to the Mondavi Fire when he addressed concerns by some residents who wondered why fire engines remain at county fire stations, rather than being at the fires.