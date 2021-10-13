 Skip to main content
Money comes for American Canyon-to-Vallejo Vine Trail fund gap

Money comes for American Canyon-to-Vallejo Vine Trail fund gap

Napa Vine Trail
Barry Eberling

Money has come in to help fill a funding gap for the $7 million Napa Valley Vine Trail/San Francisco Bay Trail project between Vallejo and American Canyon.

The San Francisco Bay Trail Board of Directors recently voted to provide $400,000. The project will complete the Vine Trail between the Vallejo ferry building and Veterans Memorial Park in American Canyon, as well as expand the Bay Trail.

A shortfall was caused by unforeseen costs of having to reroute the Bay Trail along Highway 29 from Lewis Brown Drive to Meadows Drive and costs incurred for upgrades of the Union Pacific’s railroad crossing at Mini Drive, a Vine Trail press release said.

The project is to go out to bid for construction next year. The Vine Trail is to someday extend 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga. The Bay Trail is to be 500 miles around the region's bays.

Barry Eberling

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

