The Napa Valley Unified School District announced Thursday morning that Monica Ready has been appointed the new principal of Napa High School, effective July 1.
Ready is a Napa High alum who is currently principal of Harvest Middle School. Her appointment is scheduled to be approved by the Board of Education on April 25, the district said in a news release.
“It is an honor to be named the principal of Napa High School,” Ready said in a statement. “As an alumni, former teacher and assistant principal of Napa High School, I respect the deep historical roots of Napa High and embrace leading students, staff, families, and community as we continue to support students to become future ready."
Since October when principal Annie Petrie was replaced by Rosanna Mucetti, the Napa Valley Unified School District superintendent, Napa High has been led by interim principal Frank Silva who will be returning to Browns Valley Elementary as principal, the district said.
Mucetti praised Silva's short tenure at Napa High. "Silva made tremendous impact at the school. He stabilized Napa High School with a calm and confident leadership style, enabling the community to flourish during a challenging time of transition. His contributions to the school and the district are valued and will not be forgotten," she said in a news release.
“With Monica Ready’s appointment at our next board meeting, we have another stellar educator in the leadership role and I know her passion around teaching and learning, particularly within the high school context, along with her deep secondary educational experience will continue to move Napa High forward,” the superintendent said.
Petrie, who had been Napa High's principal since 2015, had a tumultuous tenure, overseeing a hazing scandal in the football program and a decision by the school board to replace the school’s longtime mascot, the Indian, with the grizzly bear.
Ready has worked in the district since 2004. During her tenure at Harvest, she implemented systematic changes to support teaching and learning objectives including grade level team leads, instructional learning walks and mentor coaching, the district said.
Ready also led the implementation of an International Baccalaureate and middle school Spanish immersion programs at Harvest.
She was an assistant principal at Napa High from 2013-2016 where she designed and implemented the dual language immersion program and helped launch a school-wide tutoring program and the Super Saturday Academy. Prior to that, she spent several years at Napa High school as an English teacher and athletic coach.