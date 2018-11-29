Try 1 month for 99¢
Monique Langhorne, 43, was appointed Thursday to fill the Napa County Superior Court judgeship held by the outgoing Judge Rodney Stone.

Langhorne, a Vallejo resident, has served as a commissioner in the Napa County court system since 2006, according to a press release from Gov. Jerry Brown's office. A commissioner is tasked with assisting a judge in reviewing documents, cases, reports and more. Commissioners may preside over certain hearings.

She also served as a deputy district attorney with the Napa County District Attorney's office for six years and was a family support officer at the county Department of Child Support Services for one year, according to the press release.

Langhorne, a Democrat, graduated from the University of California Berkeley School of Law with a juris doctorate degree, according to the press release. She also attended UC Berkeley for her undergraduate bachelor of arts degree.

Presiding Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Ortiz wrote in a statement Thursday that Langhorne has served the court well for the past 12 years and the court is grateful for her appointment

She will assume the position on Dec. 4.

