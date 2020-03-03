Monique Langhorne wins Napa County’s first election for judge’s seat since 1980s

When Langhorne learned of Blackman's ballot challenge to her place on the Napa bench, "my first thought was 'OMG - seriously?'" she said minutes after election results came in. "I'd never run in an election; none of the sitting judges here had ever run in an election; and I didn't know who I could lean on to learn what to do."

"The first thing I told her was to calm down," recalled her mother. "I said, 'You need to calm down and call Ray and get your strategy together" -- referring to Ray Guadagni, the retired Napa County judge who quickly stepped in to manage the unexpected campaign.

Guadagni and Langhorne soon decided to rack up as many endorsements as possible, as rapidly as possible. In time, the endorsements stacked up overwhelmingly on the judge's side as she gained the support of numerous active and retired judges, local law enforcement chiefs, and elected officials up to state Sen. Bill Dodd, one of the guests at Langhorne's election night gathering.

Meanwhile, Blackman’s campaign website listed only three endorsements, none from people with visible connections to the Napa Valley.

"She was a little bit in shock at first; it was a lonely feeling," said Guadagni. "But in 24 hours she was saying, 'Let's win.'"