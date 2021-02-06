Months after contracting COVID-19, some will try anything to regain their sense of smell

She suffered a headache, body aches and fatigue, although those were short-lived. Her loss of smell and taste lasted almost two months. She couldn't smell her husband or her sister. They're smells we don't necessarily think of, "but when they're gone, you're like, 'Wait a minute,'" she said.

It wasn't until May or June that her senses were back at 50%, she said. The first time she was able to smell her dog again, she cried.

But in July, everything turned upside down once more. Flavored drinks started tasting metallic and rotten. Spices, cilantro and onion suddenly tasted off. She couldn't eat meat or vegetables if they were grilled. Soon, she'd lost about 10 pounds.

In August, while on location in downtown L.A. for her job as a costumer, everything — the air, the coffee shop, a nearby generator — smelled like burned rubber. The smells were so overwhelmingly bad, she suffered headaches. That night, she went home and sobbed.

"I just felt like nobody understood what I was going through. It's not like you break a leg and people understand that you can't walk," Castro-Salzman said. "I had to explain to them all the weird smells and, like, how depressing [it is] and how much anxiety you get from it."