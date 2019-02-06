Caught short by rising construction costs and interest rates, the developer of 34 affordable townhouses in north Napa has received a funding boost from the city that could help it break ground this spring.
A Napa loan to the Redwood Grove development will be boosted by $650,000 to $1.675 million, after the City Council unanimously approved the extra funding on Tuesday.
With cash infusions from both city and county, Burbank Housing Development Corp. is on track to start construction on the townhome complex at 2033 Redwood Road in April, with its residents – selected from more than 800 applicants seeking homes more than $215,000 below the local median price – poised to move in as soon as August 2020.
The boost from the city’s affordable housing fund becomes the final puzzle piece in a project that opens a rare chance for local workers to live closer to their jobs – people like Sasha Levine, a wine-industry worker and 10-year resident who described the seeming impossibility of buying her own home elsewhere in the city.
“I hope there’s some way we can continue on,” she told councilmembers, “because it’s so close and yet it seems so far.”
Redwood Grove has had the city’s green light since October 2017, after the project – originally designed as a market-rate development – was reshaped by Santa Rosa-based Burbank Housing into a project for first-time home-buying families with incomes below the Napa average.
The company, which also is developing the affordable Oak Creek Terrace and Stoddard West rental apartments, set aside 14 of the three-bedroom, two-story townhomes for households earning less than 80 percent of the median income, with 10 units offered to those at the median level and 10 offered to families at up to 120 percent of the median.
Work remained on hold, however, as a historically tight construction market and increased housing demand after the 2017 wildfires drove up building costs across the Bay Area – pressuring Burbank Housing as it sought to limit sale prices at Redwood Grove to $440,000.
With the builder short by $1.3 million in July 2018, it asked Napa city and county to share in filling the deficit, according to city Housing Manager Lark Ferrell. A $650,000 loan increase from the county came through two months later, but the city delayed its payment after learning that limits on resale prices at Redwood Grove would block it from using state funds on the project. (Income requirements on the townhomes, as well as limits on resale prices, will stay in force for 45 years.)
Napa’s expanded loan will instead be drawn from the city’s affordable housing fund, which is replenished by fees the city charges to commercial and residential developers. Developer fees totaled $3.5 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year, and Napa and other cities will see such funds augmented by a series of tax increases voters approved in November on hotel stays.
City and county subsidies toward Redwood Grove will total $98,530 for each dwelling, according to Vin Smith, city community development director.
While the city and builder worked to cobble together funding, 90 would-be buyers were pre-qualified and 34 selected by lottery. Of the future homeowners, 29 already live in Napa, one will move from American Canyon, and one commutes to a Napa job from Solano County, Ferrell said.
City records indicate a range of occupations for Redwood Grove’s future residents. Twenty-six percent work in the wine industry, 24 percent have city, county or school district jobs, 15 percent work in health care or social services, and 12 percent hold education jobs.