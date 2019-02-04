On Tuesday, the Napa City Council will decide whether to come up with more money for an affordable housing development that rising interest rates and construction costs have left short of its full funding.
The builder of Redwood Grove, a complex of 34 townhouses planned at 2033 Redwood Road in the north of town, is seeking a $650,000 increase in a city loan to $1.675 million. If approved by the council, the loan expansion would replace state funding that fell through in December, more than a year after Napa approved the project, which aims to make homeowners of families unable to afford average prices well north of $600,000.
The subsidies from city and county would add up to $98,530 per townhome and are needed for the project – formerly Redwood Duets – to meet its goal of offering sale prices of about $440,000, or $216,000 below the city’s average home sale price, according to Community Development Director Vin Smith.
Councilmembers in October 2017 gave the green light to the project then known as Redwood Duets, which Santa Rosa-based Burbank Housing Development Corp. convert from market-rate housing into a complex for families earning incomes around or below Napa’s average. Fourteen of the dwellings will be reserved for those earning less than 80 percent of the local median, with 10 sold to those at median income and the remaining 10 offered to those making no more than 120 percent of the median.
However, an increase in interest rates and construction expenses left Burbank short $1.3 million by last July, and the developer asked Napa city and county to each fill half of the funding hole, Smith wrote in a memorandum to the council. While the county increased its loan in September, Napa’s attempt to fill the remaining gap with money from the state’s Home Investment Partnerships Program stalled because of planned restrictions on the resale of Redwood Grove units, requiring the city to instead tap its own affordable housing fund, he said. (The income requirements for would-be buyers will remain for 45 years under terms of the city loan.)
More than 90 people already have applied to buy Redwood Grove units, and Burbank – which also is the developer of the affordably priced Oak Creek Terrace and Stoddard West apartments – will immediately sign a construction contract once all funding is secured, Smith wrote in a memorandum to the council.