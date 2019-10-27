More than 20,000 households and businesses remained in the dark across Napa County on Sunday morning as Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s latest power shutoff continued – with fierce winds contributing to new and unscheduled blackouts.
Also Sunday, Napa County was preparing to open three emergency shelters to take in more than 1,300 Sonoma County residents fleeing the Kincade Fire, after Cal Fire ordered new evacuations in Santa Rosa and other communities overnight.
PG&E’s public safety power shutoff remained in force for more than 17,000 customers across swaths of Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St. Helena and Yountville. The utility imposed the power cuts Saturday afternoon in a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment during dangerous weather.
However, two new outages struck the city of Napa before sunrise on Sunday, according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland. One power failure cut off 3,090 customers at 6:31 a.m., while the other affected 278 customers beginning at 5:25 a.m. There was no estimate on when power would be restored.
Overall, power shutdowns or outages affected 21,981 customers in and around the city of Napa, along with 5,982 in American Canyon, 1,463 in Yountville, 1,564 in St. Helena, 1,218 in Angwin and 4,906 in American Canyon, McFarland reported.
Wind gusts early Sunday peaked at 53 mph at Napa County Airport and 88 mph at Mount St. Helena, according to the National Weather Service.
Amid the wind gusts Saturday night and into the morning, Calistoga lost power about 2:30 a.m. There is no word yet on when power will be restored.
Overnight Nixle alerts from the Sonoma County Office of Emergency Services reported expanded power outages and evacuations for that county, but no evacuation has been issued for the city of Calistoga.
Large branches are down throughout the town, and as of 9 a.m., businesses are closed except for Cal Mart.
During the night PG&E's temporary resource center tent at the Napa County Fairgrounds blew down in 80 mph wind gusts. A resource center is being set up at the Tubbs Building and should be ready by noon. There is also a charging station at the Calistoga fire station.
There was also a three-car crash on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga early Sunday morning, with traffic diverted to Silverado Trail.
Meanwhile, Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff said preparations were under way in Napa and Calistoga for shelters to accommodate Sonoma County evacuees fleeing the Kincade Fire outside Geyserville, which Cal Fire said had grown to 30,000 acres with only 10 percent containment as of 7:46 a.m.
The shelter sites are to include the Napa Valley Expo at 525 Third St., with capacity for up to 700 people; the Napa Valley College main campus at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), capacity 415; and the CrossWalk Community Church at 2590 First St., with room for 250. Shelters were expected to open Saturday afternoon, but the exact time was not immediately announced.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa has started receiving patients evacuated from Sonoma County hospitals due to the evacuations, according to Brinkerhoff.
PG&E has opened community resource centers at the Napa Valley Expo and St. Helena Catholic Church at 1340 Tainter St. All resource centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.