More pay for California farm workers promised in Democrat's coronavirus proposal

The California Farm Bureau plans to watch the bill closely. It supports a tax credit Rivas is proposing in another bill to offset the costs of overtime.

"Clearly, farmers and ranchers are rightfully concerned with their ability to keep their employees safe and keep food flowing to the marketplace, while hoping they can still afford to pay their employees and creditors," said Jim Houston, administrator of the California Farm Bureau Federation. "Any new costs, mandates or regulations could seriously harm farms and ranches that are simply struggling to survive right now."

Rivas said he represents an estimated 100,000 agricultural and farm workers. So far, there has not been news of a widespread outbreak, but only isolated anecdotes of farm workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"These undocumented immigrants work to the bone and these essential workers deserve a lot better," Rivas said. "It's a very inclusive effort to do something for the farm workers and the agricultural community in general."

AB 2915 was already introduced this year to increase sexual harassment training for farm laborers. Rivas said he would use a process called "gut and amend" to revise the measure so it includes the hazard pay and sick leave extension.