More progress on 1,800-acre Quail Fire near Winters as Cal Fire braces for windy day

Crews continued to make good progress on the Quail Fire, burning near Winters in Solano County, which Cal Fire says did not grow in reported size overnight, but gusty winds could return to the area Monday.
The wildfire remains at 1,837 acres and is now 50 percent contained, Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said in a 7 a.m. update, with no change in acreage and a 10 percent increase in containment over the previous 12 hours.
The fire ignited around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near Quail Canyon and Pleasant Valley roads, about five miles southwest of Winters and 15 miles north of Vacaville, according to Cal Fire. The blaze jumped to a reported 1,200 acres within hours amid Saturday's gusty winds, forcing a mandatory evacuation order along Pleasants Valley Road that evening as about 100 structures were threatened.
Three structures were destroyed before all evacuation orders were lifted Sunday, when winds died down.
About 600 fire personnel remain assigned to the Quail Fire, according to Cal Fire's incident page.
Forecasters expect gusty winds to resume Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning valid 11 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday for a stretch that includes all of Solano County, most of Yolo County and the western edge of Sacramento County. Sustained winds could reach 20 mph, and gusts could reach up to 30 mph, forecasts show.
Gusts near Winters are predicted to hit about 24 mph, according to the latest NWS forecast.
