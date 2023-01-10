More rain coming, but no more Napa River flood watches expected this week

The Napa Valley’s forecast remains rain-soaked through the weekend, but county flood control officials do not expect the Napa River to approach its monitoring stage in the coming days.

National Weather Service forecasts do not indicate the river will approach its 22-foot flood monitoring level, or the 20-foot mark that triggers a closure of the Oxbow Commons flood gates in downtown Napa, through the weekend, Napa County said in a Facebook announcement Tuesday morning.

The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District reopened the flood gates at noon Tuesday, nearly three days after shutting them ahead of a major Bay Area storm that carried 2 to 3 inches of rain into the county. The gates allow the Commons to serve as a relief channel for waters that otherwise would escape from the Napa River.

North of the city, the Napa River ultimately peaked at 21.4 feet late Monday afternoon, more than 2 feet below earlier forecasts and safely below its 25-foot flood stage. Waters in the Commons lapped at walkways in the linear park but did not fill the channel.

River and stream levels in the county remained below monitoring stage during overnight storms, which led to a high wind and lightning alert before sunrise and produced a brief burst of hail Tuesday morning. Rainfall for the 12 hours ending at noon Tuesday totaled 0.79 inch at the Napa city corporation yard, and as much as 1.46 inches in Calistoga.

The latest wave in what forecasters have said will be a series of California storms is expected to bring 5/8 to 1¼ inches of new rain into Napa on Wednesday, according to the weather service. After a 30% chance of rain Thursday, rain will again be likely from Friday night into Monday.

At least four road closures and restrictions resulting from the Sunday and Monday storms remained in Napa County Tuesday afternoon, officials announced.

Old Lawley Toll Road outside Calistoga remained closed from the 3650 block to the Old Lawley livery stable. Chiles Pope Valley Road at Lower Chiles Pope Valley Road was reduced to one lane, as were Mount Veeder Road at milepost 3.75 and Dry Creek Road above Wall Road.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area