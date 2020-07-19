More retailers enter Napa's nascent cannabis market

While The Herbivore’s storefront has yet to open to the general public, Summers has welcomed a few visitors to tour the store by appointment, a practice he described as a way to promote the dispensary to those who may visit once business restrictions ease.

“Once someone gets that private tour, they want to bring somebody back,” he said. “I try to turn them on to the best possible thing out there.”

The city’s newest purveyor of cannabis products is the Napa Cannabis Collective, which opened July 3 on Kaiser Road at the Napa Valley Commons. Co-owners Michaela Reed and Aimee Henry previously spent several years managing A Therapeutic Alternative, a Sacramento dispensary, according to Reed.

Napa Cannabis Collective’s goal is to set itself apart among local sellers by its therapeutic focus, Reed said Sunday.

“We’re more medically oriented; this space allows us to present ourselves in alignment with the ideas of education and one-on-one consultation,” she said. “The main difference is that we are specifically trying to find solutions for the bio-individual. We ask questions to better understand what the patient is coming in for, what their desired outcome is, and what symptoms they’re trying to relieve – and what their experience level is.”

