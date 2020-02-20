More staffing changes coming to St. Helena Fire Department

ST. HELENA -- The city of St. Helena is expanding the fire chief’s hours and extending a part-time on-duty firefighter position, in an effort to keep the fire department’s unique staffing model viable.

The City Council authorized plans to expand Fire Chief John Sorensen’s workweek from 16 paid hours to 30.

City Manager Mark Prestwich said the chief’s 16-hour allotment – two eight-hour days – has resulted in numerous unpaid hours of work, with the chief personally responding to more than 400 calls last year.

The chief’s new schedule of three 10-hour days is intended to improve oversight, communication and recruitment. It will also compensate for the fewer hours being worked by Fire Marshal Jim Capponi, who retired from his 16-hour work week and is now available on an as-needed basis.

Meanwhile, a part-time on-duty position created in 2019 will be extended to year-round instead of only during the peak fire season of May through November.

The changes will cost about $109,000 a year.

The moves are the latest in a series of staffing changes at the St. Helena Fire Department, where the old paid-per-call model has been supplanted by a hybrid part-time/full-time staff.