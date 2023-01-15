More than 1,900 Napa PG&E customers blacked out Sunday morning

Power outages Sunday morning affected about 1,959 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in the city of Napa, according to the utility’s outage website.

The blackouts started at about 6:19 a.m. and affected homes and businesses along a stretch of Lincoln Avenue on both sides of Highway 29, as well as customers in the “alphabet streets” west of Jefferson Street, an area near the Soscol Avenue-Vallejo Street intersection, and parts of the Oxbow neighborhood east of downtown.

PG&E’s website indicated an equipment issue caused the outages. Customers began regaining service shortly after 8 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., 268 customers remained without service in Napa as a result of two separate incidents, according to PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez. The utility's website estimated that service to those remaining customers, mostly concentrated along F and West F streets, would be restored at about 6 p.m.

