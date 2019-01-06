The first weekend of 2019 came to a soaking-wet conclusion across Napa County.
A storm pattern that entered the Bay Area on Saturday had dropped 2.13 inches of rain at the Napa city corporation yard on Jackson Street in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Napa Valley Regional Rainfall and Stream Monitoring System.
Even higher totals were reported at several locations north of the city or in valley highlands, with a peak of 3.74 inches at Mount Veeder west of Napa. Rainfall totaled 2.64 inches at Hopper Creek near Highway 29, 2.60 inches at the Dry Creek fire station, and 2.48 inches on the Napa River at Yountville Cross Road.
Minor street flooding was reported Sunday on some Napa streets, including Solano Avenue at the Orchard Avenue crossing, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman of Napa Police.
After a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers Monday, heavy rain is expected to return to Napa late Tuesday morning, possibly totaling another quarter- to half-inch, the National Weather Service forecasted. Winds from the south could measure 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.