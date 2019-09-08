{{featured_button_text}}

The lights went out Sunday afternoon in a swath of Napa on both sides of Highway 29, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

An outage struck 2,768 customers at about 12:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the utility said. Online PG&E maps indicated service was lost in a roughly rectangular area north of First Street that included West Lincoln and Soscol avenues, and included the First and Third street bridges downtown.

The cause of the power failure was not immediately announced.

PG&E announced it expected to restore service within 2 1/2 hours but power came back online earlier in some areas.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.