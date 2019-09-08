The lights went out Sunday afternoon in a swath of Napa on both sides of Highway 29, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
An outage struck 2,768 customers at about 12:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the utility said. Online PG&E maps indicated service was lost in a roughly rectangular area north of First Street that included West Lincoln and Soscol avenues, and included the First and Third street bridges downtown.
The cause of the power failure was not immediately announced.
PG&E announced it expected to restore service within 2 1/2 hours but power came back online earlier in some areas.