Around 34,100 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area lost power either late Wednesday or Thursday morning after a severe winter storm passed through the region on Wednesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electric officials.
The most affected area in the immediate Bay Area was the North Bay, which had 16,415 people without power as of 4:30 a.m., said PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez. Around 7,465 lost power on the Peninsula, 5,905 in the South Bay and 4,315 in the East Bay.
On the central coast, around 20,480 customers lost power on PG&E's Central Coast division - which stretches from the south peninsula to the San Luis Obispo County line - Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
Around 5,400 lost power in Monterey, but that number had dwindled to 315 as of 4:30 a.m., Hernandez said. Around 2,530 customers in Santa Cruz were still without power Thursday morning.