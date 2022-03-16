Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Chef Masuhara Morimoto has finally confirmed that they’re bringing a Morimoto Asia to Napa.

He made the announcement in his Morimoto restaurants newsletter.

Morimoto Napa will be in the old Basalt space in the north end of the Riverfront and, ironically, just a block away from the closed Asia Café.

This is in addition to his Morimoto Napa on the Riverfront.

Morimoto has Morimoto Asia restaurants in Hawaii and at Disney World near Orlando. They serve Pan-Asian dishes from Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisines with a few from other places like Thailand.

It includes some fusion dishes from other Morimoto restaurants like hamachi tacos, pizza tuna, surf & turf sushi rolls and roasted duck Caesar plus popular dishes like mapo tofu, pad Thai and lots of A5 Wagyu beef with attendant prices — up to $150 for a strip steak.

You can check out the menu from Waikiki at morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

There’s no word yet on when it will open.