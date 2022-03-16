 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated
Morimoto and Snoop Dog

Chef Masaharu Morimoto and Snoop Dog shared the culinary stage at BottleRock 2015 in Napa. Morimoto plans to open a second restaurant, Morimoto Asia, in Napa

 Register file photo

Chef Masuhara Morimoto has finally confirmed that they’re bringing a Morimoto Asia to Napa.

He made the announcement in his Morimoto restaurants newsletter. 

Morimoto Napa will be in the old Basalt space in the north end of the Riverfront and, ironically, just a block away from the closed Asia Café.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

This is in addition to his Morimoto Napa on the Riverfront.

Morimoto has Morimoto Asia restaurants in Hawaii and at Disney World near Orlando. They serve Pan-Asian dishes from Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisines with a few from other places like Thailand.

It includes some fusion dishes from other Morimoto restaurants like hamachi tacos, pizza tuna, surf & turf sushi rolls and roasted duck Caesar plus popular dishes like mapo tofu, pad Thai and lots of A5 Wagyu beef with attendant prices — up to $150 for a strip steak.

You can check out the menu from Waikiki at morimotoasiawaikiki.com.

People are also reading…

There’s no word yet on when it will open.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan feels the effects of an earthquake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News