Mosaic approved for Napa Chrysler dealership

A mosaic featuring eight cars from Chrysler history, to be placed upon a south-facing wall at the Napa Chrysler dealership, was approved by the City of Napa Planning Commission Thursday.

The finished piece, set to be approximately 13 feet high and 74 feet wide, will depict eight Chrysler car models from 1930 through 1974 driving along a road inspired by Napa Highway 29. Seven of the cars — all driverless — are on the opposite side of the road as the viewer, who is placed visually in the back seat of a convertible. Several cows are depicted grazing upon a green field to the side of the highway. And in the background of the piece, rising beyond the highway, are the Mayacamas Mountains under a pink sunset.

The title of the piece, “On the Road Again,” alludes to the 1980 Willie Nelson song of the same name. Lyrics from Nelson’s song float above the convertible, out of the car radio.

Kristina Young, the artist of the mosaic, said the piece will be entirely composed using tens of thousands of half-inch-square glass tiles. The piece is funded by the Gasser Foundation. Because of time constraints, the mosaic will be fabricated in part by Artaic, a Boston-based company that uses robotic technology to lay out mosaics and will ship the piece out to Napa in 900 one-foot sections, Young said.