Moskowite Corners Neighborhood Center, a longtime rural landmark and roadway stop, has a new owner with a tentative plan to open a new venture that could include food, wine and other offerings.
Sometimes referred to as “The Corners,” the property is located at 6003-6005 Monticello Road in Moskowite Corner, at the crossing of Highways 121 and 128.
The seller is Jim Keller of Napa. The new owner is Thuyen Tran of Oakland.
According to county records, the sale price was approximately $699,000. The transaction was recorded on Jan. 11.
During a phone interview on Wednesday, Tran said he bought the parcel because “I have great confidence,” he can create a destination for both locals and visitors.
“I love the area,” said Tran. “I love that Lake Berryessa is only a couple miles away. I love how it’s open space and away from the city,” yet not too far from Napa.
Tran, who explained that he comes from the restaurant industry, said it was premature to discuss his plans for his new property in detail.
However, he indicated he’d like to create a market or some sort of operation that could include a restaurant, food products, wine, cheese or other offerings.
“We’re trying to bring a little more vibrant vibe to the area,” he said.
“I’m just very grateful and fortunate to have an opportunity,” to create something new, Tran said. “With vineyards in the backyard you can’t go wrong.”
In 2008, Keller, a local real estate investor and developer, bought the Moskowite Corner property, which had been in bankruptcy, for $1.1 million.
At the time, Keller intended to fix it up. “The idea was to rename and rebrand it,” he said in a 2011 interview. The property has been home to a market, restaurant and bar in the past.
Keller said he spent more than $400,000 on improvements, including a bar addition, new deck, equipment, electrical and plumbing work.
“When I bought it I spent $25,000 to $40,000 just in cleanup,” he said in 2011. “It was quite an undertaking.”
Keller listed the property for sale for $1.29 million in 2011. The commercial space on the property is currently vacant.
When asked about the new owner, Keller said, “I’m glad that someone’s taking the reins on this and is going to do something. Someone with (the) bandwidth and patience,” to take on the project.
“I’ve got enough going on downtown and elsewhere,” Keller said.
In 2017, Keller bought Napa’s Second Street post office from the United States Postal Service for $2 million.
The post office, located at 1351 Second St., has been closed since it was damaged in the August 2014 earthquake.
Keller is working on developing the post office property, along with a parking lot across the street and an adjacent hardware store parcel, into a hotel and parking structure.
Keller is also involved in other downtown Napa projects including the Exertec building and the Young Building.