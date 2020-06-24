Most California counties seeing a surge in coronavirus. Health officials struggle to keep up

Notably, the rate went slightly down, though, in Los Angeles, which has been among the hardest hit counties. It also dropped in San Francisco, one of the counties that has put stronger emphasis on social distancing and keeping more businesses closed.

"This is far from over," state Public Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said in an email to The Bee Tuesday.

"Increased testing will continue to detect more cases, but this only serves as evidence that COVID-19 is in our communities. Continued increases ... are expected and likewise, hospitalizations are starting to increase. The safest place for all of us is at home, and when we go out for essential needs or services, we must wear face coverings and keep physical distance from others because that's what helps us protect one another."

Health officials say testing for the virus plays a critical role now in minimizing the spread. It enables county health workers to contact people who have tested positive to ask who they have associated with and in turn attempt to contact those people to ask them to get tested and to quarantine themselves if necessary.

The rise in cases, however, has put county contact tracers under pressure as they deal with higher coronavirus caseloads. Sacramento County is attempting to train more tracers to help with a growing workload.