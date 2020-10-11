Most Deer Park residents allowed to return to fire-damaged community

Two weeks after the Glass Fire broke out and devastated the community, most residents of Deer Park are allowed to return.

Napa County announced the lifting of evacuation orders around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Some areas remained off limits, however, including addresses on Glass Mountain Road, Glass Mountain Lane and Elmshaven Road and all addresses accessed via Crystal Springs Road, the county said.

The county warned returning residents not to expect all utilities to be restored. It may take several additional days to restore service to all surviving properties.

Deer Park Road and Sanitarium Road are open to traffic in both directions, the county said. Old Howell Mountain Road, however, remained closed between Deer Park Road and St. Helena city limits.

The Glass Fire broke out in the early hours of Sept. 27 and swept through Deer Park and burned through the heart of the Upvalley wine country. It went on to threaten Angwin, the cities of Calistoga, St. Helena, and Santa Rosa.

As of Sunday morning, the fire had scorched more than 67,000 acres and destroyed or seriously damaged hundreds of homes and commercial buildings, including a number of well-known wineries and resorts.