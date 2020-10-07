Most Napa County evacuees can return home as Glass Fire containment grows

With the lifting of additional evacuation orders Tuesday, some 10,000 Napa County residents have been allowed to return to their homes as Cal Fire gains the upper hand on the Glass Fire.

The fire is 58% contained with minimal growth over the previous 24 hours, Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning. Mandatory evacuation orders were reduced Tuesday afternoon for Angwin, much of Pope Valley and the remaining addresses in St. Helena.

The Glass Fire has burned 67,200 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, including more than 40,000 acres in Napa. At the fire's peak, 13,000 Napa County residents were ordered out of their homes. As of Wednesday, that number has shrunk to 3,110 people, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

There were still nearly 1,500 Napa County residents being sheltered in hotels as of Wednesday morning, but that's nearly 500 fewer than a few days ago, Upton said.

Cal Fire has upped the number of destroyed Napa County homes to 302, with another 75 damaged. This is greater than the 250 homes destroyed by the Hennessey Fire in August, but fewer than the 650 homes burned by the fires of October, 2017.

The Glass Fire has been particularly destructive with commercial structures, burning 340 in Napa County, including some wineries.