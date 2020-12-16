Most of California bans vacation stays, but travelers, lodgings aren't in line

The association suggests that hoteliers alert potential guests to the new rules on their websites and explain the rules again before guests arrive, and perhaps again when they check in.

Are hotels and short-term rentals asking those questions? Are they turning away tourists?

To find out, we called, emailed and reviewed websites of more than 50 hotels and short-term rentals in areas from San Diego north to Lake Tahoe where the leisure travel ban is in place.

We described ourselves as "tourists," "leisure travelers" or "nonessential travelers" seeking lodging between Dec. 18 and 26. (We did not identify ourselves as reporters, so we have not identified any of the lodgings that seemed to defy or be unaware of the governor's order.)

The state Public Health Department said "essential" reasons for travel include "work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security."

The same agency said "nonessential" travel includes people on trips that are "considered tourism or recreational in nature."

Among hotels we contacted, many have updated their websites to link to the governor's order and allow travelers to decide which category they belong to.