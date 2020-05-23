Most St. Helena restaurants, cafes only offer take-out menus

Villaseñor said he doesn’t see indoor seating happening anytime soon. “With all the stuff we need to do to get people in here, there are too many obstacles for us to do it right now,” he said, adding that maybe the small outdoor seating area will be used “sometime soon.”

Six people are cooking in the back for takeout orders, although his four employees who were waiters and cashiers have been laid off.

When will things get back to normal? “Honestly, I think it’s going to be a while. From what I hear, it might come back in the fall. I’m just taking it day by day right now.”

Ana’s Cantina

The colorful painted sign on Ana’s Cantina, 1205 Main St., reads “See You Soon,” although the doors were still locked at 9:10 a.m., Thursday. Later that day, owner Ana Vigil Footman, her husband, Duncan, and her daughters were in the darkened bar. They have spent the past several weeks cleaning, painting and preparing to reopen the kitchen, so they can open to the public.

Footman said she’s going to be serving a wide variety of hot dogs and pointed out the new kitchen equipment, still in boxes. She said after a county health inspection, she is hoping to open by Monday, June 1.