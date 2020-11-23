Mother-daughter midwife team to open standalone birth center in Napa

An ultrasonographer, RN/lactation consultant will be available along with two OB/GYNS for consultation. One of those OB/GYNs is John Kirk, M.D. of Napa.

The new birth center is good news for Napa women, said Kirk. “I’ve worked with midwives for 23 years and it’s been some of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had.”

“Low-risk patients do very well in a home birth situation” or at a birth center, Kirk said.

A birth center “gives women an option to have a natural birth that isn’t focused around technology and medication,” said the physician. “If a patient is looking to have less intervention and a more natural process, it’s very difficult to achieve that in the hospital these days.”

Schnebelt said the business expects to host three to four births per month in its first year, and then six to 10 or more by its third year.

To compare, there are an average of 60 to 65 births per month at the Queen, said a representative.

Other standalone birth centers in the Bay Area can be found in Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Berkeley, Ukiah, San Mateo and San Francisco.