Mother of Napa garage owner Ian Rogers describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest

Years of gun collecting — and an embrace of right-wing political views — preceded the arrest of Ian Benjamin Rogers last week, according to the mother of the 44-year-old auto repair shop owner who remains jailed after authorities reported finding a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Napa business and home.
In a telephone interview Monday, Elaine Bihn Kley described an accumulation of guns and ammunition by her son that concerned her, as well as an increasing alliance to President Trump and commentators of similar right-wing views.
“He had the ammunition for years; he used to have it in the house when I cleaned,” said Kley, who described the Sonoma native, who was arrested Friday morning, as a devoted Fox News Channel watcher with pictures of Trump and President Ronald Reagan in his home.
“He thought there would be a time when he wouldn't be able to get ammunition. He was listening to people who were pro-gun, so he was stockpiling it thinking someone was going to break into his house, break into his business, that there was going to be a civil war in the U.S.”
However, she denied links between Rogers' cache and any extremist plots, or reports of planned protests at state capitols against the scheduled inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Kley said FBI agents interviewing her at her son’s home following his arrest asked about his possible involvement in unrest inspired by Trump’s refusal to concede the November presidential election to Biden — a stance that culminated in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob seeking to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s victory.
“They asked me all kinds of questions like ‘Does your son go to meetings?’ and I said, ‘No, he works at the shop, he gets very tired and then he goes home to his family,'” said Kley, who described the interview as polite and civil.
Napa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rogers on Friday and reported seizing five pipe bombs, several pounds of gunpowder, more than 50 guns and 15,000 ammunition rounds.
As of Tuesday morning, Rogers remained in the Napa County jail on $5 million bail. He faces possible charges that include possession of a destructive device and materials to make a destructive device, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unregistered assault weapon, possession of a machine gun and conversion of a firearm into a machine gun.
The District Attorney's Office had not filed charges as of mid-day Tuesday. Rogers' arraignment in Napa County Superior Court is set for Wednesday afternoon.
Kley questioned the bomb possession allegation against Rogers, the owner of British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley on Action Avenue. The objects removed from the car repair shop and later detonated were firecrackers and a cherry bomb he had purchased during a trip to Wyoming last summer, she said outside the shop Tuesday morning.
"We're hoping he'll be released," Kley said outside the darkened windows of her son's shop. "This is just possession; this isn't criminal activity. I don't know anything about this pipe bomb they say he had."
Law enforcement agencies earlier reported that extremists were planning more protests in the days leading to Biden’s inauguration, possibly at all 50 state capitols, and up to 25,000 National Guard members are expected to be stationed in Washington for the inauguration.
The Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed whether the raid of British Auto Repair is connected to suspected extremist activity, but has said both federal and state investigators are involved in the case. Authorities obtained a warrant to search Rogers’ business and home after receiving a tip that he possessed illegal weapons, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Social media accounts in Rogers' name include pictures of firearms and swords, along with postings denigrating Democrats and pro-Trump comments going back to his 2016 election campaign.
"Went to my local gun shop today in Napa, they sold 10 Glock 19s in 24 hours," read a Dec. 12, 2015 posting on Roger's Facebook account. "Pretty scary times, people are scared and everyone feels our Government is not going to protect them. Crazy times, if you want a handgun better buy one quick all California approved guns are almost gone"
Rogers’ turn toward firearms and right-wing politics was a sharp turnabout from his upbringing in a Jehovah’s Witness family where guns and political activism were absent, according to his mother.
“The whole time he was growing up, we never had a gun in the house,” said Kley, who describes herself as politically neutral. “The guns happened later, on his own.”
“A lot of guns he put together himself because he thought it was interesting, being a technician of cars — at least that’s what he told me; I can’t say what his actual motivation was," said Kley. "I saw him several times at home on his off-hours, putting those things together."
A talented mechanic who was rebuilding car engines in high school, Rogers attended Wyoming Technical Institute (now WyoTech) in 1994-95 and earned business and auto mechanic degrees, then trained as a Land Rover master mechanic at age 21 at the SUV company’s factory in Solihull, England, Kley said. He and his first wife opened British Auto Repair on Action Avenue in 2005, according to a Napa Valley Register article from the time.
The couple lived in American Canyon before divorcing in 2014, according to property records. Their five-bedroom home was sold in November 2020, and Rogers, who remarried, has lived in Napa since and plans to build a home on land near Lake Berryessa, according to his mother.
The manager at another Action Avenue business said he saw no clues to any activities by Rogers that would have led to his arrest.
"I talked to Ian, asked his advice, got help on some vehicles we had," said Maui Oregon of Silver Auto Service. "Everyone I talked to seemed to think he was a solid guy; I'm sure everyone here is surprised."
Meanwhile, Rogers' family and staff were trying to deliver repaired vehicles to customers and seeking ways to keep the business running in the owner's absence, while also preparing character references to be used in court, according to Kley.
“All of us are trying to do what’s necessary to do while he is in jail,” she said Monday. “Six people are financially affected by this — his two boys, his new wife, child support, his father (who) lives above the office and is handicapped, and there’s an employee who’s very upset, wondering if he has a job.”
