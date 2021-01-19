Mother of Napa garage owner Ian Rogers describes gun collecting, right-wing views in years before arrest

Kley said FBI agents interviewing her at her son’s home following his arrest asked about his possible involvement in unrest inspired by Trump’s refusal to concede the November presidential election to Biden — a stance that culminated in the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob seeking to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes confirming Biden’s victory.

“They asked me all kinds of questions like ‘Does your son go to meetings?’ and I said, ‘No, he works at the shop, he gets very tired and then he goes home to his family,'” said Kley, who described the interview as polite and civil.

Napa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rogers on Friday and reported seizing five pipe bombs, several pounds of gunpowder, more than 50 guns and 15,000 ammunition rounds.

As of Tuesday morning, Rogers remained in the Napa County jail on $5 million bail. He faces possible charges that include possession of a destructive device and materials to make a destructive device, possession of an assault weapon, possession of an unregistered assault weapon, possession of a machine gun and conversion of a firearm into a machine gun.

The District Attorney's Office had not filed charges as of mid-day Tuesday. Rogers' arraignment in Napa County Superior Court is set for Wednesday afternoon.