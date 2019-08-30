The hiker whose body was discovered last weekend at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park near Calistoga died from blunt impact injuries due to a fall, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Richard Edward Fisher, 57, was an avid hiker who counted the park's Table Rock Trail among his favorite spots, said his mother, Nancy Fisher. The Sheriff's Office told her that he fell 100 feet.
Fisher was reported missing Friday and found Sunday at 7:15 p.m. The Sheriff's Office previously identified him as a Calistoga resident, but his mother said he lived in Sebastopol.
He loved camping and being outdoors, his mother said. He often went hiking alone, and sent his family photos of sunrises and sunsets taken on his trips.
Her son was a man who "lived to the beat of a different drum," she said.
Nancy Fisher recalled a time that he drove a beat-up car and wanted to visit a friend from high school. She offered to let her son take her car instead, but he said he wasn't ashamed of what he had.
"He was himself, he wasn't trying to be what he wasn't," she said.
Fisher was born in Columbus, Ohio, his mother said. His parents, Nancy and Perry, and older brother and younger sister still live in Ohio.
Her son and his ex-wife were guitar players with wanderlust, she said. They worked in Alaska before settling in California and having a son, Josh, in 1995.
"Josh, his son, was his whole world," the mother said.
Fisher wasn't a fan of hard rock, but loved rhythm and blues, his mother said. He wrote music and worked as a sound engineer on a Grammy-winning album.
"He had a lot of friends, but he didn't ask a lot of them," she said. "He was a good man, he was a man of integrity."