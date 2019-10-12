A motor home in motion caught fire in south Napa Saturday morning, Napa fire says.
A call came in shortly after 9 a.m. that a motor home was on fire in the 900 block of Golden Gate Drive, said Napa Fire Cpt. Ty Becerra. The fire started due to a transmission issue and the driver pulled over to the side of the road.
There were no injuries.
It took about five minutes to get the fire under control and extinguish it, though at least six fire officials remained on scene for about an hour.