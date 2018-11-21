A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday after his motor home caught fire on Highway 121 near Cuttings Wharf Road.
His 15-foot motor home caught fire around noon and was eventually consumed by the blaze, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was not injured, but was taken to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Vallejo as a precaution, police said. He struggled to get out of the motor home at one point, but travelers passing by stopped to help.
CHP shut down one lane for about an hour, causing a traffic pileup as law enforcement waved groups of cars past the fire one side at a time.
A tow truck removed the motor home. No additional details were immediately available.