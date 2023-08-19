At least one person suffered a major injury in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday evening in rural Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision involved a Hyundai and a motorcycle and occurred shortly before 7:18 p.m., on northbound Highway 128 south of Wragg Canyon Road, according to CHP’s online incident log.
Further details were not immediately available.
Howard Yune
City Editor and Public Safety Reporter
