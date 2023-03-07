Traffic was blocked on Imola Avenue after a reported motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Napa.

Napa Police radio traffic indicated the wreck occurred shortly before 12:33 p.m.

Police shut down both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the Maxwell Bridge, which carries Imola Avenue over the Napa River, according to a Napa public safety dispatcher.

Napa Police issued a Nixle alert after 1 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic in both direction was reopened by 2 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.