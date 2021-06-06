Motorcyclist dies after collision with SUV in Napa

A collision Sunday afternoon at a Napa street has left a motorcyclist dead, according to police.

The wreck involving a 26-year-old Fairfield man on a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja and a 35-year-old Napa woman at the wheel of a 2017 Volvo XC90 SUV occurred at 12:41 p.m., at Pueblo and Stadium avenues, police Sgt. Kristofer Jenny reported.

After receiving aid from Napa Fire personnel who arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Jenny. His identity was not immediately released Sunday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.

The Kawasaki was headed west on Pueblo Avenue, and the Volvo was turning left from southbound Stadium onto eastbound Pueblo when the crash occurred, according to Jenny.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, and there was no indication that alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash, Jenny said.

Sections of Pueblo and Stadium avenues were closed around the intersection after the crash for about six hours, according to Jenny. Service on the nearby Napa Valley Wine Train was not interrupted, with a train passing through the area at about 1:30 p.m.