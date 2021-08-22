 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision on Highway 121 in Napa County

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision on Highway 121 in Napa County

A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a pickup truck Saturday morning on a rural Napa County road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at about 10:48 a.m. on Highway 121, south of Wild Horse Valley Road, according to a CHP news release. A 72-year-old Rancho Cordova man was riding a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road King south when, for unknown reasons, the motorbike crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of a 2008 Ford Ranger.

A CHP helicopter flew the motorcyclist, who had been wearing a helmet, to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the highway patrol. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The driver of the Ford pickup, a 43-year-old Napa man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP.

