Motorcyclist dies after solo crash in rural Napa County

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a solo crash northwest of Lake Berryessa, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP reported in a news release that the wreck occurred at 4:40 p.m. on northbound Butts Canyon Road just south of Snell Valley Road, about five miles east of Middletown northwest of Lake Berryessa. For unknown reasons, a 57-year-old Santa Rosa man riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the roadway and down an embankment east of Butts Canyon Road, according to the agency.
You have free articles remaining.
Emergency services workers were called to the crash site and performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene, the highway patrol said. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.
The rider was the only person involved in the wreck, the CHP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com