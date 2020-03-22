You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies after solo crash in rural Napa County

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a solo crash northwest of Lake Berryessa, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP reported in a news release that the wreck occurred at 4:40 p.m. on northbound Butts Canyon Road just south of Snell Valley Road, about five miles east of Middletown northwest of Lake Berryessa. For unknown reasons, a 57-year-old Santa Rosa man riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson ran off the roadway and down an embankment east of Butts Canyon Road, according to the agency.

Emergency services workers were called to the crash site and performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene, the highway patrol said. His name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

The rider was the only person involved in the wreck, the CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

