Motorcyclist dies in crash after passing Calistoga fire truck on Route 128

SONOMA COUNTY — A motorcyclist died when he lost control of his vehicle and it threw him into a ditch just after he passed a slower-moving Calistoga Fire Department engine, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.
The motorcyclist was heading east on State Route 128 near Tahja Road, about halfway between Geyserville and Calistoga, just after noon on Friday when he approached a righthand curve too fast, CHP said. His bike left the road, ejecting him in the process, CHP said.
The crew on the fire truck stopped to help the motorcyclist but found that he already had died.
CHP did not release his name, saying his family had not yet been notified.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows about the events leading to it, is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.
