Motorcyclist hurt in rush-hour wreck on Highway 12 near Napa

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a lane-splitting collision Wednesday morning on Jameson Canyon Road south of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 8:15 a.m. on westbound Jameson Canyon (Highway 12), in heavy low-speed traffic east of Kirkland Ranch Road, according to CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson. A man riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson was traveling between the two westbound lanes when he clipped the rear-view mirror of a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup, causing bike and rider to hit the pavement, Paulson said.

An American Medical Response ambulance took the injured rider, identified by CHP as 49-year-old Arthur Maglalang of Vacaville, to Providence Queen the Valley Medical Center, where he was being treated for moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 42-year-old Steven DeVoe of Vacaville, was not injured, according to CHP Officer Anna Paulson. No charges or citations were issued.

One lane of Jameson Canyon Road was closed following the wreck, causing a traffic backup, but the roadway fully reopened after 45 minutes, Jaret Paulson said.

