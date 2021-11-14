 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist injured, airlifted after crash in rural Napa County

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Michael D. Bates, 53, of Pinole was traveling south on Butts Canyon Road on a 2019 BMW F 850 motorbike when it went into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup truck north of James Creek Road, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. The motorcycle went out of control and went over an embankment into a canyon.

Bates was injured in the wreck and was flown by REACH helicopter to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Paulson said. The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old Fairfield man, was not injured.

