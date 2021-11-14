Motorcyclist injured, airlifted after crash in rural Napa County

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Michael D. Bates, 53, of Pinole was traveling south on Butts Canyon Road on a 2019 BMW F 850 motorbike when it went into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup truck north of James Creek Road, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP Napa bureau. The motorcycle went out of control and went over an embankment into a canyon.