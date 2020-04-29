You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist injured in rural Napa County crash

Motorcyclist injured in rural Napa County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist from Fairfield sustained major injuries Tuesday afternoon when he crashed on Highway 121, a mile north of Wooden Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Arnulf Espina, 58, lost control of his 2020 Harley and collided with the mountain side shortly after 2 p.m., the CHP said. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News