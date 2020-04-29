Motorcyclist injured in rural Napa County crash

-
A motorcyclist from Fairfield sustained major injuries Tuesday afternoon when he crashed on Highway 121, a mile north of Wooden Valley Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Arnulf Espina, 58, lost control of his 2020 Harley and collided with the mountain side shortly after 2 p.m., the CHP said. He was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Kevin Courtney
City Editor
Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.
