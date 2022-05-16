Motorcyclist seriously hurt in wreck near Napa, CHP says

A 25-year-old Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries after his motorcycle crashed Monday morning east of Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 9 a.m., Taylor Hogan was riding a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 on northbound Highway 121 (Monticello Road), north of Vichy Avenue, when he lost control in a curve, hitting the pavement and then a shoulder embankment, according to a CHP news release, which said Hogan was riding at an unsafe speed for the curve.

An American Medical Response ambulance took Hogan to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com