Motorcyclist seriously hurt in wreck near Napa, CHP says

A 25-year-old Napa man was hospitalized with major injuries after his motorcycle crashed Monday morning east of Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At about 9 a.m., Taylor Hogan was riding a 1992 Yamaha XJ600 on northbound Highway 121 (Monticello Road), north of Vichy Avenue, when he lost control in a curve, hitting the pavement and then a shoulder embankment, according to a CHP news release, which said Hogan was riding at an unsafe speed for the curve.
An American Medical Response ambulance took Hogan to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, CHP said.
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
On April 30 and May 1, six Bay Area swimmers including Napa’s Peter Molnar and Michael Terrien embarked on a nearly 24-hour relay from Napa to San Francisco as a benefit for the environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper. Swimming the 7.5 miles from Obsidian Wine Co.’s Poseidon Vineyard to Aquatic Park in San Francisco, the team started around 9 p.m. on April 30, and finished around 8 p.m. on May 1 after experiencing some wicked winds around Alcatraz.
The “Rosé for the Bay” team members – in addition to Obsidian’s Molnar and Terrien – included Mill Valley’s Tyler Meade, Matt Stromberg and John Mervin from Berkeley, and El Cerrito’s Will Stockard.
Submitted photo
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
Junior Achievement comes to Ms. Moffitt’s class. Napa Sunrise Rotary presented Rotary’s Junior Achievement 5-class curriculum to Marion Moffitt’s kindergarten class at Brown’s Valley Elementary School. For about 20 years, this K-12 curriculum, which is intended to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, has been invited into Napa’s public schools. After the discussion, Iris Barrie leads the class in a hands-on activity.
Submitted photo
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
Eagles Cycling celebrate Earth Day Napa.
Submitted photo
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
Napa Valley Yacht Club attended Pacific Inter-Club Yacht Association's Opening Day on the Bay. From left, Sally Craig, Pat Scarcelli, Angela Lewis and Debbie Dean.
Submitted photo
Photos: Faces and Places, May 15
On April 26, the Napa Faculty Wives held the club’s final meeting at the Black Bear Diner in Napa. Carol Kirkbride, club president for 24 years, presided at the luncheon meeting.
Back row left to right: Carol Kirkbride, Laura Silva and Angela Vidauretta. Front row: Elaine Scott. Not pictured: Carol Holder
Submitted photo
Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.
Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.
The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city.
The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining.
Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.