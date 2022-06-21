Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision on Highway 29 in Yountville

A motorcyclist from Santa Rosa has been hospitalized with major injuries he suffered in a predawn collision Monday morning in Yountville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jay Wade, 52, was injured in a crash at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 29 at the Madison Street intersection, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release. An American Medical Response ambulance took him to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Wade was riding his 2001 Kawasaki motorbike southbound on 29 at the same time a northbound 2013 Dodge was entering the left-turn lane into westbound Madison Street, according to the highway patrol. As the Dodge’s driver saw the green light and began turning left, Wade failed to stop at a red light and his motorcycle struck the right front area of the Dodge, CHP reported.

The driver of the Dodge, a 40-year-old Napa man, was not injured in the collision and was not charged or cited, according to CHP.