Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck near Lake Berryessa

A Sonoma County man was hospitalized with major injuries Tuesday morning after a wreck involving his motorcycle and a truck in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred at 8:25 a.m. on Highway 128 near the Lake Berryessa dam, close to the Solano County border, CHP said in a news release. Robert Hoffman, 61, of Rohnert Park was riding a Harley-Davidson in the eastbound lane, crossing the double-yellow centerline to pass other vehicles, when his motorbike and a westbound 2017 Ford F-550 work truck collided head-on, according to the highway patrol.

An American Medical Response ambulance took Hoffman to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, CHP said.

The truck driver, a 38-year-old Santa Rosa man, was not injured.

Tuesday's wreck was the second in Napa County involving a motorcycle in four days. On Saturday night, two people on a Harley-Davidson suffered major injuries in a collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 29 south of Calistoga.

