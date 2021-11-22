Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 121 in Napa County

A San Jose man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in rural Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:15 p.m., 33-year-old Ze Li was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson on Highway 121 when his motorbike went out of control and struck a hillside south of Waters Road, CHP’s Napa spokesperson Jaret Paulson said in an email.

A REACH air ambulance flew the rider to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center with what Paulson described as major injuries.