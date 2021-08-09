 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist, teen driver injured in separate Napa County crashes

Two people, one of them a Napa teenager, were seriously injured and hospitalized after separate vehicle wrecks Saturday in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 11:45 a.m., a motorcyclist on a 2011 Ducati was heading down Butts Canyon Road, south of Snell Valley Road, when the motorbike ran off the roadway and struck a road sign, CHP Officer Jaret Paulson said in an email. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Pleinnikul Chatchai of Mill Valley, suffered major injuries and was flown by helicopter to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to Paulson.

Later, at 10:10 p.m., 17-year-old Yoqian Liu of Napa was at the wheel of a 2016 Nissan 370Z coupe when the car ran off the pavement and struck a tree, Paulson said. Liu was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what CHP described as major injuries.

Both crashes remained under investigation Monday.

