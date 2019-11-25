{{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old resident of San Pablo was arrested for investigation of felony hit and run driving Sunday night after his vehicle collided with a stopped car on Highway 29 at Highway 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The suspect, Victor Saul Guzman Covarrubias, was found in the center divide, in his car, about a quarter mile south of the collision scene, the CHP said.

The collision caused moderate injuries to the driver of the stopped vehicle, Kevin Nicol, 33, of Napa, the CHP said.

Covarrubias was booked into the Napa County at 1 a.m. Monday. Bail was initially set at $100,000.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.