A 33-year-old resident of San Pablo was arrested for investigation of felony hit and run driving Sunday night after his vehicle collided with a stopped car on Highway 29 at Highway 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The suspect, Victor Saul Guzman Covarrubias, was found in the center divide, in his car, about a quarter mile south of the collision scene, the CHP said.
The collision caused moderate injuries to the driver of the stopped vehicle, Kevin Nicol, 33, of Napa, the CHP said.
Covarrubias was booked into the Napa County at 1 a.m. Monday. Bail was initially set at $100,000.