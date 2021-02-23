Motorist fleeing from police crashes into tree south of Yountville

A motorist fleeing a traffic stop in St. Helena early Tuesday morning was seriously injured when his car ran off Highway 29, crossed Napa Valley Wine Train tracks and slammed into a tree, police said.
A St. Helena officer had pulled over a Kia Optima at 12:11 a.m. on Main Street at Hunt Avenue for speeding, Lt. Justin Tharp said.
When a Napa County Sheriff's deputy and K9 arrived, the driver took off down Highway 29, through Yountville, then back onto the highway before crashing south of the town, Tharp said.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The driver, Ruben Garcia, 34, of Montebello, was ejected from the car upon impact. He was taken by CHP medical helicopter to an out-of-county hospital with major injuries, Tharp said.
Police intend to seek charges of evading officers, giving false information to an officer and possession of meth, Tharp said. The driver also had a parole hold, he said.
The passengers, Veronica Pena, 30, of Los Angeles, and Ana Pereira, 34, of Montebello, were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Tharp said.
WATCH NOW: NAPA FOOD BANK TO MOVE DISTRIBUTION TO NAPA VALLEY EXPO
SEE PHOTOS OF THE CITY OF NAPA'S LEAST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN JANUARY
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The Louie Vermeil Classic, a Labor Day weekend tradition at Calistoga Speedway, has been moved to the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico for 2021…
Ezekiel Anderson has a better chance of playing football in 2021 than his American Canyon High School teammates.
Christian Ceja knew his school in the Napa Valley was not a mecca for soccer recruiters, even though the Crushers have contended for league ti…
Napa brothers Jack and Bennett Goller will be teammates again at Colby College in Maine.
Vintage High wrestler Daniel Murphree capturing the 2003 state championship in the 145-pound weight class to cap his senior year remains a cro…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Fran Finch, who died in an automobile accident on Nov. 21, is remembered by her mother, Kathy Dellwardt, Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Associati…