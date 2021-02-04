Motorist hospitalized following Wednesday night crash south of Napa

A 19-year-old Fairfield man suffered major injuries Wednesday night when his SUV crashed into utility posts on Highway 12/Jameson Canyon Road east of Kirkland Ranch Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Julio Soria-Gonzalez was driving a 2002 Suzuki Vitara at an unknown speed when it left the roadway and struck metal PG&E posts.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The reasons for the crash are under investigation, the CHP said.

