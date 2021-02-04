 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist hospitalized following Wednesday night crash south of Napa

Motorist hospitalized following Wednesday night crash south of Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old Fairfield man suffered major injuries Wednesday night when his SUV crashed into utility posts on Highway 12/Jameson Canyon Road east of Kirkland Ranch Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Julio Soria-Gonzalez was driving a 2002 Suzuki Vitara at an unknown speed when it left the roadway and struck metal PG&E posts.

The driver was transported by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The reasons for the crash are under investigation, the CHP said.

WATCH NOW: HERE ARE THE BIGGEST MYTHS ABOUT COVID-19 VARIANTS 

SEE PHOTOS OF LIFE AT BROWNS VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DURING COVID

Catch up on the latest Napa County coronavirus news

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News